Studio-A-Rama 2017 Call for Submissions Deadline Extended

The deadline for local and regional bands to submit to play this year’s Studio-A-Rama alongside Sweet Spirit and special guests New Bomb Turks and This Moment in Black History has been extended to Monday, July 31.

Interested bands can submit by sending their submissions to: WRUW-FM, Attention: Studio-A-Rama, 11220 Bellflower Road, Cleveland OH 44106. Electronic submissions are also welcome, and can be emailed to studioarama@wruw.org.

Submissions should include at least 3 songs, band line-up and bio, band photo, website address, and contact information. All submissions become the property of WRUW. Questions can be sent via e-mail to studioarama@wruw.org or www.facebook.com\wruwfm.

Studio-A-Rama 2017, in celebration of WRUW’s 50th anniversary as a radio station, will take place during Case Western Reserve University’s Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, October 7, outside of MOCA Cleveland in University Circle’s Uptown District.