Studio-A-Rama 2017 Lineup Announcement

Studio-A-Rama 2017, in celebration of WRUW-FM 91.1 Cleveland’s 50th anniversary as a radio station, will take place during Case Western Reserve University’s Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, October 7, outside of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland MOCA in University Circle’s Uptown Cleveland District.

Sweet Spirit will be this year’s national headliner, sharing the stage with two (2) special guests: New Bomb Turks and This Moment In Black History.

MOCA will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of its building, and in recognition of our two anniversaries, MOCA Cleveland will have a community day concurrent with the opening of its two new fall exhibitions with free admission throughout the day.

A cash bar and food trucks will be on site throughout the day.

The lineup is as follows:

10:30 p.m. Sweet Spirit

9:30 p.m. New Bomb Turks

8:45 p.m. This Moment In Black History

8:00 p.m. FreshProduce.

7:15 p.m. Herzog

6:30 p.m. Teddy Boys

5:45 p.m. Heavenly Creatures

5 p.m. Fascinating

4:15 p.m. Sister Smirk

3:30 p.m. Public Squares

2:45 p.m. THE DREEMERS

2 p.m. Forager