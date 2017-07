WRUW alumni jazz programmer Charles McGaw returns to the airwaves when he visits “Down by the Cuyahoga” on Friday July 28 at 11pm.

Charles began his WRUW career in 2005 with “The Black Lodge”, then co-hosted or hosted “On the One” on Sunday evening from 2008-2015.

Doctor David, host of WRUW’s “And No Kenny G”, Tuesdays from 2-4pm is this week’s “Down by the Cuyahoga” host.

“Down by the Cuyahoga” is celebrating WRUW’s 50th birthday by bringing back alumni jazz programmers on a monthly basis.