Women on the march!…At this radio show link, “Laying Down Tracks” on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland, streaming worldwide at wruw.org, are songs inspired by the Women’s March on Cleveland and celebrating organized women achieving significant societal/governmental changes. Also, honoring the late Maggie Roche and Mary Tyler Moore; remembering the “white hurricane” Great Blizzard of 1978. Featuring Anne Hills, Disappear Fear (performing Phil Ochs songs!), Holly Near, Si Kahn, Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Lee Murdock, Michael Spiro, Suzzy Roche, Terre Roche, Buffalo Springfield, Del McCoury, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3