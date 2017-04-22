Supporting non-commercial broadcasting…At this radio show playback link is the annual Telethon show. You can go to telethon.wruw.org if you wish to make a tax-deductible donation in exchange for some really cool thank-you premiums. Songs here by Vicki Chew, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Steve Martin, Norman Blake & Tony Rice, new Dailey & Vincent, the Infamous Stringdusters, Bill Kirchen (epic “Hot Rod Lincoln” live version!), Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Justin Timberlake(!), Jonathan Edwards, John Denver, Tim O’Brien & Darrell Scott, Rhonda Vincent, Mary Gauthier, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3

(“Laying Down Tracks” airs 8-10 p.m. Eastern, Thursdays on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland; streaming worldwide at wruw.org.)