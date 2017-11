Joe Riznar, on air from 1980-2007, host of “Your Favorite Rebellion”, is represented twice on WRUW this week.

On Monday, October 23 at noon, “WRUW Listens Back” features a show from 2006-08-18.

On Friday, October 27 at 9pm, Joe (as Witchfinder General) will join DJ EC and The Mystery Dancer live at 9pm on “Innominate” to create a 2017 version of his popular Halloween show.