WRUW End of the Year Love Letter Fox-Crow Variety Show

For almost 50 years, WRUW has brought excellent radio programming to the Cleveland area.

Early this morning, 2-5am, the Dark Comedy Late Show featured all WRUW promos, PSAs, legal IDs, and other Studio B productions.

This afternoon, 4-6pm, the Fox-Crow Variety Show featured a rundown of the top 100 songs in 1967, the year WRUW went on air for the first time, as well as remembering all the names that passed on this year.

Following was a supercut of all the radio programs of the WRUW Fall 2016 schedule and more commemoration of this beautiful station.

Listen to the archive to hear your favorite shows get a spot.