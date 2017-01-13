Rock FM’s 2016 In Memoriam Show January 14th!

Matthew Night’s ROCK FM will celebrate some of the people from the rock-n-roll realm who died in 2016 on this week’s show 10 pm Saturday.

Carl Hunt from “Route 66“ and Filthy Rich from “Live From Cleveland” will host, as we celebrate the music and careers of some of the musicians we lost in 2016. The list is mighty long, from Mo Allison and Leonard Cohen to Prince & Vanity, the Eagles’ Glenn Frey and of course David Bowie and so many more, too many to fit into a 2-hour show but we’ll try!

Please join us this Saturday at 10 PM for our two-hour Special ROCK FM 2016 In Memoriam Show.

If you miss the show live please visit our week-long show archive to download and listen.

Happy New Year 2017 from the ROCK FM crew and everyone at WRUW!