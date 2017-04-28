Ray Davies “Americana” Special

On Tuesday, May 2 from 7-8am on Charlie Saber’s Rock & Country Casserole, hear a WRUW exclusive hour-long special about Ray Davies’ new album “Americana”. You’ll hear the music from “Americana” and stories about the record from Davies himself.

Several years ago, Ray wrote a book called “Americana”. It’s filled with tales of his time in the United States, from touring with The Kinks to living in New Orleans. Now he returns to music with songs inspired by the book and more thoughts on what America means to him.