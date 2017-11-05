Pete Levin and Joel L;evine Special on Route 66 Wed.11/8 at 10:30am!

  • WRUW
Waaaay too much fun with  Joel Levine and Tony Levin’s brother Pete as they both discuss  their involvement with Lenny White’s brand new record label including but not limited their upcoming 11/8 show later that night at The Cutting Room;Joel goes  into into wonderfully precise great detail about his  instrument the recorder and his transition from Baroque to Jazz and Pete has amillion stories about playing for  Gil Evans among others.first part of the Special will feature music Pete at 10:30 then his conversation ,then at 11 music and talk with Joel.Get yer kicks for real.