November schedule for “WRUW Listens Back”

In WRUW’s 50th year, we continue to remember some of the shows and programmers of our past with “WRUW Listens Back”, aired Mondays at noon. This weekly one-hour program features archive recordings of shows of some of WRUW’s longest-running and best-known DJs.

Here’s the schedule for the month of November:

November 6 – “Dig, Baby, Dig! The 60s Rock and Roll Excavation” from 2006-06-04, hosted by John E. Midnight (John Potwora). For a six-year period (2003-2008) “Dig, Baby, Dig!” streaked across our airwaves with a high-energy, highly-produced tribute to the golden days of rock and roll radio. Get your shovels, slappies!

November 13 – “Bluegrass Breakdown” from 2008-10-06, hosted by Melissa (Melissa Rae Giglio). Melissa, on WRUW from 2000-2010, played bluegrass, old-time and traditional music, a Monday night bookend to her mentor Cuzin Dave Newman’s Thursday night show.

November 20 – “Press the Button” from 1999-05-16, hosted by Glacial 23 (Sam Harmon) with Every Man (Jay Kennedy). Sam’s stint at WRUW was from 1994-2010; PtB began in 1997, a late-night live radio improvisation including music, dialogue, humor and ideas. This episode, “Parting Show Mix (Up or Down) Trio”, features an interview and live performance from the late classical composer Pauline Oliveros. Learn more at www.pressthebutton.com .

November 27 – “Walking Dr. Bill’s Rhythm and Blues Survey” from 2014-04-06, hosted by Walking Dr. Bill (Bill Anderson) Bill was one of the pillars of WRUW, on air playing jazz, blues, R&B and world music from 1971-1990, and again from 1995 to 2014. The R&B Survey was his passion, borrowing rare disks from collectors and doing gobs of research. This would be Bill’s last Survey; he passed away three days later.

“WRUW Listens Back” features all types of programs from the past twenty-five years (and maybe older than that!). Longer excerpts of these shows can be found at www.tinyurl.com/wruwstuff after they are aired. If you have a recording of WRUW’s past you would like to share, email Jim Szabo at wruwis50@wruw.org .