Music Engineer Tom Anderson on Route 66 this Wednesday June28 at 10:30am!

Chagrin Falls native Tom Anderson will appear on Route 66 this Wednesday to talk about career starting out working for Francis Ford Coppola at Zoetrope,building The Record Plant with Tom Scott,and proceeding on wards to work with Paul McCartney, Van Morrison,The Grateful Dead,America,Supertramp, Graham Central Station, The Eagles,John Lee Hooker former guest Nils Lofgren ,and -(next week’s guest!) David Liebman.Because of his vast work etnic and the sheer number of stories ,the interviews were conducted over two different,separate sessions and will air back -to-back with the first part of the hour filled with some of the Artists he discusses.Get yer kicks,indeed…………