I’ll be playing songs by the original artists and subsequent covers back to back. For example: “Tell Him” by the Exciters followed by Brit Girl Billie Davis’s cover. Tune in and see which you like better!¬† Plus a salute to Motown songwriter/producer William “Mickey” Stevenson (“Danger, Heartbreak Dead Ahead”) and swinging French and Italian tracks from Sandie Shaw, Antoine, Nino Ferrer and Caterina Caselli. 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST.