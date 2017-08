Steve Winegar, WRUW jazz programmer from 1980-1987 and host of the show “Colours”, joins “Down by the Cuyahoga” and Jim Szabo to discuss his time at the station, his favorite artists and how life has gone since WRUW, Friday August 25 at 11pm.

As part of WRUW’s 50th anniversary, “Down by the Cuyahoga” is bringing back to the airwaves jazz programmers from its past, the last Friday of every month in the balance of 2017.