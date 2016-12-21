The ’59 Sound: Album List

All of the albums featured on The ’59 Sound, in alphabetical order by artist:
Sound & Color – Alabama Shakes
Black Messiah – D’Angelo & The Vanguard
Funeral – Arcade Fire
Bad Brains – Bad Brains
I Against I – Bad Brains
Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys
Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys
Abbey Road – The Beatles
Crazy For You – Best Boast
Fade Away – EP – Best Coast
Cheap Thrills – Big Brother & The Holding Company
Radio City – Big Star
#1 Record – Big Star
Magic Potion – The Black Keys
Thickfreakness – The Black Keys
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Blind Faith – Blind Faith
The Great Escape – Blur
“Heroes” – David Bowie
Scary Monsters – David Bowie
Station to Station – David Bowie
We Came In Peace – Brimstone Howl
Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown
Jackson Browne – Jackson Browne
Jazz Goes To College – Dave Brubeck/The Dave Brubeck Quartet
Population Override – Buckethead
Grace – Jeff Buckley
Mr. Tambourine Man – The Byrds
Captain Beyond – Captain Beyond
Caravan Palace – Caravan Palace
Mr. Green, Vol. 1 – Carney
At Folsom Prison – Johnny Cash
Ray Charles/Hallelujah I Love Her So – Ray Charles
Chicago Transit Authority – Chicago
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
London Calling – The Clash
Attack On Memory – Cloud Nothings
Here And Nowhere Else – Cloud Nothings
Caught In The Act – The Commodores
Get Happy!! – Elvis Costello & The Attractions
August and Everything After – Counting Crows
Disraeli Gears – Cream
Déjà Vu – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Disintegration – The Cure
Random Access Memories – Daft Punk
The Grey Album – Danger Mouse
Betty Davis – Betty Davis
Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis
A Tribute To Jack Johnson – Miles Davis
Dodge and Burn – The Dead Weather
Transatlanticism – Death Cab For Cutie
Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs – Derek & The Dominos
Freedom of Choice – Devo
Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! – Devo
Only In Dreams – Dum Dum Girls
Blood On The Tracks – Bob Dylan
Sateen – Electric Citizen
Ellington at Newport – Duke Ellington
Brain Salad Surgery – Emerson, Lake & Palmer
The Drop Beneath – Eternal Summers
Guitar Romantic – The Exploding Hearts
Shattered – The Exploding Hearts
Painkillers – Brian Fallon
I Love You, Honeybear – Father John Misty
M.F. Horn – Maynard Ferguson
Fleet Foxes – Fleet Foxes
Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
Nether Lands – Dan Fogelberg
Costello Music – The Fratellis
Maggot Brain – Funkadelic
Get Hurt – The Gaslight Anthem
The ’59 Sound – The Gaslight Anthem x2
What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye
Concerto in F – George Gershwin
Fuzz Universe – Paul Gilbert
Parade On – Doug Gillard
Go’on Gunslinger – Go’on Gunslinger*
Red Light Fever – Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders
Hot Buttered Soul – Isaac Hayes
Boys – Herzog
Band Of Gypsys – Jimi Hendrix
Axis: Bold As Love – The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Stay Positive – The Hold Steady
Teeth Dreams – The Hold Steady
Our Love To Admire – Interpol
Volunteers – Jefferson Airplane
Thick As A Brick – Jethro Tull
Madman Across The Water – Elton John
Polynesian Dreams – Key to the Mint
Day & Age – The Killers
Live At The Regal – B.B. King
Tapestry – Carole King
In The Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson
Nonagon Infinity – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Moon Spell – King Tuff
The Village Green Preservation Society – The Kinks
Super Session – Al Kooper, Mike Bloomfield & Stephen Stills
Physical Graffiti – Led Zeppelin
Catching A Tiger – Lissie
Then Came The Morning – The Lone Bellow
Playland – Johnny Marr
Try! – John Mayer Trio
Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles – John Mayer Trio
Curtis – Curtis Mayfield
Superfly – Curtis Mayfield
Good News For People Who Love Bad News – Modest Mouse
Moondance – Van Morrison
Origin Of Symmetry – Muse
Loveless – My Bloody Valentine
The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance
In The Aeroplane Over The Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel
Whisper – Nights
Nowhere – Nowhere
Definitely Maybe – Oasis
180/365 – OK Go
Stankonia – Outkast
Pretty. Odd. – Panic! At The Disco
Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
Doolittle – The Pixies
Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution
Jazz – Queen
A Night at the Opera – Queen
The Bends – Radiohead
Kid A – Radiohead
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sewats
Roll With You – Eli “Paperboy” Reed & The True Loves
Transformer – Lou Reed
Automatic For The People – R.E.M.
Tim – The Replacements
A Quiet Storm – Smokey Robinson
Exile On Main St. – The Rolling Stones
Something/Anything? – Todd Rundgren
Surfing with the Alien – Joe Satriani
The Querencia – Seafair*
Manipulator – Ty Segall
Nevermind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols
Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel
Graceland – Paul Simon
In The Wee Small Hours – Frank Sinatra
No Cities To Love – Sleater-Kinney
There’s A Riot Goin’ On – Sly & The Family Stone
Siamese Dream – The Smashing Pumpkins
Root Down – Jimmy Smith
Twelve Dreams Of Doctor Sardonicus – Spirit
They Want My Soul – Spoon
Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ – Bruce Springsteen
The Wild, The Innocent and The E Street Shuffle – Bruce Springsteen
Stay With Me Lover – Shawn and Shelby*
The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses
Fun House – The Stooges
The Stooges – The Stooges
Is This It – The Strokes
Room On Fire – The Strokes
Half the City – St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Suede – Suede
Surrounding Cities – Surrounding Cities*
Girlfriend – Matthew Sweet
Age of Winters – The Sword
Talking Heads: 77 – Talking Heads
InnerSpeaker – Tame Impala
Sweet Baby James – James Taylor
Marquee Moon – Television
Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog
Ritual In Repeat – Tennis
Jailbreak – Thin Lizzy
What For? – Toro Y Moi
People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm – A Tribe Called Quest
The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest
Electric Warrior – T. Rex
The Slider – T. Rex
Wild Onion – Twin Peaks
The Joshua Tree – U2
Modern Vampires of the City – Vampire Weekend
Texas Flood – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico
Winelight – Grover Washington Jr.
Pinkerton – Weezer
Summerteeth – Wilco
Isles – Wild Belle
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Live At Leeds – The Who
Wolfmother – Wolfmother
Innervisions – Stevie Wonder
The Yes Album – Yes
Excitable Boy – Warren Zevon
Odessey and Oracle – The Zombies
* Denotes album premiere