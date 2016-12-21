The ’59 Sound: Album List

All of the albums featured on The ’59 Sound, in alphabetical order by artist:

Sound & Color – Alabama Shakes

Black Messiah – D’Angelo & The Vanguard

Funeral – Arcade Fire

Bad Brains – Bad Brains

I Against I – Bad Brains

Pet Sounds – The Beach Boys

Paul’s Boutique – Beastie Boys

Abbey Road – The Beatles

Crazy For You – Best Boast

Fade Away – EP – Best Coast

Cheap Thrills – Big Brother & The Holding Company

Radio City – Big Star

#1 Record – Big Star

Magic Potion – The Black Keys

Thickfreakness – The Black Keys

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Blind Faith – Blind Faith

The Great Escape – Blur

“Heroes” – David Bowie

Scary Monsters – David Bowie

Station to Station – David Bowie

We Came In Peace – Brimstone Howl

Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag – James Brown

Jackson Browne – Jackson Browne

Jazz Goes To College – Dave Brubeck/The Dave Brubeck Quartet

Population Override – Buckethead

Grace – Jeff Buckley

Mr. Tambourine Man – The Byrds

Captain Beyond – Captain Beyond

Caravan Palace – Caravan Palace

Mr. Green, Vol. 1 – Carney

At Folsom Prison – Johnny Cash

Ray Charles/Hallelujah I Love Her So – Ray Charles

Chicago Transit Authority – Chicago

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

London Calling – The Clash

Attack On Memory – Cloud Nothings

Here And Nowhere Else – Cloud Nothings

Caught In The Act – The Commodores

Get Happy!! – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

August and Everything After – Counting Crows

Disraeli Gears – Cream

Déjà Vu – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Disintegration – The Cure

Random Access Memories – Daft Punk

The Grey Album – Danger Mouse

Betty Davis – Betty Davis

Kind Of Blue – Miles Davis

A Tribute To Jack Johnson – Miles Davis

Dodge and Burn – The Dead Weather

Transatlanticism – Death Cab For Cutie

Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs – Derek & The Dominos

Freedom of Choice – Devo

Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! – Devo

Only In Dreams – Dum Dum Girls

Blood On The Tracks – Bob Dylan

Sateen – Electric Citizen

Ellington at Newport – Duke Ellington

Brain Salad Surgery – Emerson, Lake & Palmer

The Drop Beneath – Eternal Summers

Guitar Romantic – The Exploding Hearts

Shattered – The Exploding Hearts

Painkillers – Brian Fallon

I Love You, Honeybear – Father John Misty

M.F. Horn – Maynard Ferguson

Fleet Foxes – Fleet Foxes

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

Nether Lands – Dan Fogelberg

Costello Music – The Fratellis

Maggot Brain – Funkadelic

Get Hurt – The Gaslight Anthem

The ’59 Sound – The Gaslight Anthem x2

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Concerto in F – George Gershwin

Fuzz Universe – Paul Gilbert

Parade On – Doug Gillard

Go’on Gunslinger – Go’on Gunslinger*

Red Light Fever – Taylor Hawkins & the Coattail Riders

Hot Buttered Soul – Isaac Hayes

Boys – Herzog

Band Of Gypsys – Jimi Hendrix

Axis: Bold As Love – The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Stay Positive – The Hold Steady

Teeth Dreams – The Hold Steady

Our Love To Admire – Interpol

Volunteers – Jefferson Airplane

Thick As A Brick – Jethro Tull

Madman Across The Water – Elton John

Polynesian Dreams – Key to the Mint

Day & Age – The Killers

Live At The Regal – B.B. King

Tapestry – Carole King

In The Court of the Crimson King – King Crimson

Nonagon Infinity – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Moon Spell – King Tuff

The Village Green Preservation Society – The Kinks

Super Session – Al Kooper, Mike Bloomfield & Stephen Stills

Physical Graffiti – Led Zeppelin

Catching A Tiger – Lissie

Then Came The Morning – The Lone Bellow

Playland – Johnny Marr

Try! – John Mayer Trio

Where The Light Is: Live In Los Angeles – John Mayer Trio

Curtis – Curtis Mayfield

Superfly – Curtis Mayfield

Good News For People Who Love Bad News – Modest Mouse

Moondance – Van Morrison

Origin Of Symmetry – Muse

Loveless – My Bloody Valentine

The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

In The Aeroplane Over The Sea – Neutral Milk Hotel

Whisper – Nights

Nowhere – Nowhere

Definitely Maybe – Oasis

180/365 – OK Go

Stankonia – Outkast

Pretty. Odd. – Panic! At The Disco

Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd

Doolittle – The Pixies

Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

Jazz – Queen

A Night at the Opera – Queen

The Bends – Radiohead

Kid A – Radiohead

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sewats

Roll With You – Eli “Paperboy” Reed & The True Loves

Transformer – Lou Reed

Automatic For The People – R.E.M.

Tim – The Replacements

A Quiet Storm – Smokey Robinson

Exile On Main St. – The Rolling Stones

Something/Anything? – Todd Rundgren

Surfing with the Alien – Joe Satriani

The Querencia – Seafair*

Manipulator – Ty Segall

Nevermind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols – Sex Pistols

Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel

Graceland – Paul Simon

In The Wee Small Hours – Frank Sinatra

No Cities To Love – Sleater-Kinney

There’s A Riot Goin’ On – Sly & The Family Stone

Siamese Dream – The Smashing Pumpkins

Root Down – Jimmy Smith

Twelve Dreams Of Doctor Sardonicus – Spirit

They Want My Soul – Spoon

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ – Bruce Springsteen

The Wild, The Innocent and The E Street Shuffle – Bruce Springsteen

Stay With Me Lover – Shawn and Shelby*

The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

Fun House – The Stooges

The Stooges – The Stooges

Is This It – The Strokes

Room On Fire – The Strokes

Half the City – St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Suede – Suede

Surrounding Cities – Surrounding Cities*

Girlfriend – Matthew Sweet

Age of Winters – The Sword

Talking Heads: 77 – Talking Heads

InnerSpeaker – Tame Impala

Sweet Baby James – James Taylor

Marquee Moon – Television

Temple Of The Dog – Temple Of The Dog

Ritual In Repeat – Tennis

Jailbreak – Thin Lizzy

What For? – Toro Y Moi

People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm – A Tribe Called Quest

The Low End Theory – A Tribe Called Quest

Electric Warrior – T. Rex

The Slider – T. Rex

Wild Onion – Twin Peaks

The Joshua Tree – U2

Modern Vampires of the City – Vampire Weekend

Texas Flood – Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble

The Velvet Underground & Nico – The Velvet Underground & Nico

Winelight – Grover Washington Jr.

Pinkerton – Weezer

Summerteeth – Wilco

Isles – Wild Belle

Blunderbuss – Jack White

Live At Leeds – The Who

Wolfmother – Wolfmother

Innervisions – Stevie Wonder

The Yes Album – Yes

Excitable Boy – Warren Zevon

Odessey and Oracle – The Zombies

* Denotes album premiere