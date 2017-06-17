Show Archive – Season 1

Radio Noise Project’s first season has been over for a while now – long enough for the archive file of the final episode to be erased from the WRUW official archive. So that anybody who wants to can continue to listen to reruns, I’m releasing my archive of all my shows that I saved. I only saved the shows which I ran myself, so for the four weeks I missed in Season 1, those aren’t saved.

Episode 1 – 2/03/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Episode 2 – 2/10/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Filler Episode 1 – 2/17/2017 – [Playlist]

Filler Episode 2 – 2/24/2017 – [Playlist]

Episode 3 – 3/03/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Filler Episode 3 – 3/10/2017 – [Playlist]

Filler Episode 4 – 3/17/2017 – [Playlist]

Episode 4 – 3/24/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download] (NOTE: The final song on this set was cut off partially, and I edited in the full version in post.)

Episode 5 – 3/31/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Episode 6 – 4/07/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Episode 7 – 4/14/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]

Episode 8 – 4/21/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download] (NOTE: This show aired during Telethon, and is mostly reruns of previously-heard songs.)

Episode 9 – 4/28/2017 – [Playlist] (NOTE: The auto-recording software was broken during this show, and unfortunately it’s lost to the airwaves. Some week during Season 2, I’ll re-air its playlist in full.)

Episode 10 – 5/05/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download] (NOTE: This is a show entirely dedicated to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and features significant amounts of western music as well. In addition, due to time constraints, I aired a different version of Paul Metheny’s Last Train Home than appeared on the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure show. I edited in the correct version in post.)

Episode 11 – 5/12/2017 – [Playlist] – [Download]