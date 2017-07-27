Recovered Season 2 Playlists

Hello listeners!

At the beginning of Season 2, I was experiencing some technical difficulties with playlist entry, so the playlists for the Girls Only, Greek and Roman Mythology, and Protest Songs shows never made it onto the website. Sorry about that! Here are the songs played during each show, for posterity:

Girls Only (2/02/2017)

Opener: Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman by Klymaxx

Habib Galbi by A-Wa

C’mon by Stonefield

Call it Off (Demo) by Tegan and Sara

Knowin’ by Goldie & The Gingerbreads

Stay Golden by Au Revoir Simone

Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright by Indigo Girls

Sanctified by The Veronicas

Explosion in My Soul by Mother Trucker

Rock N Roll by The Runaways

Pretend We’re Dead by L7

Going Nowhere by St. Beauty

Hot and Cold by Ex Hex

Blue Lou by The International Sweethearts of Rhythm

Lust to Love by The Go-Go’s

Outro: No Cities to Love by Sleater-Kinney

Greek and Roman Mythology (2/09/2017)

Opener: Sirens of Jupiter by The Olympians

Psyche’s Dagger by Fly Golden Eagle

Awful Sound (Oh Eurydice) by Arcade Fire

Cupid by Johnny Nash

Tales of Brave Ulysses by Cream

Icarus by Bastille

Origin of Love from the movie soundtrack of Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Spiralling by Keane

Medusa in Chains by The Fratellis

The Sword of Damocles from Rocky Horror Picture Show

Ulysses by Josh Garrels

Narcissus is Back by Christine and the Queens

Oedipus Rex by Tom Lehrer

Outro: Achilles Last Stand by Led Zeppelin

Protest Songs (2/16/2017)