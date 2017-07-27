Recovered Season 2 Playlists

Hello listeners!
At the beginning of Season 2, I was experiencing some technical difficulties with playlist entry, so the playlists for the Girls Only, Greek and Roman Mythology, and Protest Songs shows never made it onto the website. Sorry about that! Here are the songs played during each show, for posterity:
Girls Only (2/02/2017)
- Opener: Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman by Klymaxx
- Habib Galbi by A-Wa
- C’mon by Stonefield
- Call it Off (Demo) by Tegan and Sara
- Knowin’ by Goldie & The Gingerbreads
- Stay Golden by Au Revoir Simone
- Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright by Indigo Girls
- Sanctified by The Veronicas
- Explosion in My Soul by Mother Trucker
- Rock N Roll by The Runaways
- Pretend We’re Dead by L7
- Going Nowhere by St. Beauty
- Hot and Cold by Ex Hex
- Blue Lou by The International Sweethearts of Rhythm
- Lust to Love by The Go-Go’s
- Outro: No Cities to Love by Sleater-Kinney
Greek and Roman Mythology (2/09/2017)
- Opener: Sirens of Jupiter by The Olympians
- Psyche’s Dagger by Fly Golden Eagle
- Awful Sound (Oh Eurydice) by Arcade Fire
- Cupid by Johnny Nash
- Tales of Brave Ulysses by Cream
- Icarus by Bastille
- Origin of Love from the movie soundtrack of Hedwig and the Angry Inch
- Spiralling by Keane
- Medusa in Chains by The Fratellis
- The Sword of Damocles from Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Ulysses by Josh Garrels
- Narcissus is Back by Christine and the Queens
- Oedipus Rex by Tom Lehrer
- Outro: Achilles Last Stand by Led Zeppelin
Protest Songs (2/16/2017)
- Opener: Revolution by The Beatles
- I Give You Power by Arcade Fire ft. Mavis Staples
- Strange Fruit by Billie Holiday
- Make America Great Again by Pussy Riot
- Mississippi Goddam by Nina Simone
- If I Had a Hammer by Peter, Paul, and Mary
- Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) from The Hamilton Mixtape
- Masters of War by Bob Dylan
- White People For People by Against Me!
- Rock the Casbah by The Clash
- Locker Room Talk by Cold War Kids
- In the River: A Protest Song by Raye Zaragoza
- Ohio by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
- Who’s Next? by Tom Lehrer
- Outro: Troubled Times by Green Day