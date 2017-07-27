Barking Spider Concert July 27th 2017

On July 27th from 8-11 PM, the Live From Cleveland crew will be hosting a Barking Spider Concert Tribute. The concert will be held outdoors, in the Mather Memorial Courtyard, rain or shine. The concert will be broadcast on-air, and will be headlined by A Brand New Hat, and also feature Barking Spider regular acts Colette, Tom Adams, and Anita Keys. Everyone is invited to come watch!

This concert is part of WRUW’s 50th Birthday celebration, and is a tribute to the now-closed Barking Spider Tavern, who were good friends of WRUW and closed last summer on their 30th Birthday.