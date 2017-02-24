What’s up with Feb. 23??

A happenin’ day in February…At this radio show playback link are songs inspired by a series of events that have taken place on or about Feb. 23. WRUW-FM debuts on the airwaves! Remember the Alamo! Woody Guthrie composes “This Land is Your Land.” Colo. & Okla. join the USofA. Flag-raising on Iwo Jima. Airmail takes flight. Birthdays for John Steinbeck and Buffalo Bill… Includes Vicky Chew, Country Joe McDonald, The Weavers, Asleep at the Wheel, Andy Sydow, Vassar Clements, John McCutcheon, The Boxtops, Elvis, Bill Monroe, Jim & Jesse, Johnny Cash, Jim Kweskin, Acie Cargill, Vicky Pratt Keating, Dave Alvin, Joe Mullins, Jimmy LaFave, Buffy Saint-Marie, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3

(“Laying Down Tracks” airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland; streaming worldwide at wruw.org.)