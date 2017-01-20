The Inauguration…At this radio show, “Laying Down Tracks” on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland, streaming worldwide at wruw.org, are songs inspired by Trump taking the Oath of Office. Includes Evie Morris, Laura Johnson and Claudia Pasmatsiou LIVE in the studio in advance of Saturday’s Women’s March on Cleveland. Also Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Jonathan Edwards, Country Joe McDonald, Bruce Springsteen, The Grateful Dead, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Sally Rogers, Stephen Stills, CSN&Y, Kim & Reggie Harris, Hungry Chuck, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3