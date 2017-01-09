Roving on a winter’s night…At this radio show, “Laying Down Tracks” on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland, worldwide at wruw.org, are songs inspired by bluegrass, white snow and a little bit of this and a little bit of that. A double play from Leah Stenger (at The Foundry 1/14) and featuring Colette, including a past epic “Live From Cleveland” performance. Some history and January birthdays–Patty Loveless hits the Big 6-0, plus Earl Scruggs along with plus Elvis and the Million Dollar Quartet. Debuting new releases such as Holly Norman.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show at the same URL. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3