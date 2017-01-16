January birthdays…At this radio show, “Laying Down Tracks” on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland, worldwide at wruw.org, are songs inspired by treasured performers with January birthdays along with a little bit of this and a little bit of that. Featuring Long John Baldry, Ray Price and Tex Ritter, plus Justin Townes Earle, Leah Stenger, Colette, Seatrain with Peter Rowan, James King, Joe Ely, Leon Russell, Allman Bros., Elton John, George Jones, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3