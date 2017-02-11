Heart to heart…At this WRUW-FM radio show playback link, all the songs are inspired by Valentine’s Day, and Carole King hits her Big 7-5 Birthday. Featuring John Hansen, Tom Adams, Rachel Brown, Andy Sydow, Colette, Boy=Girl, The Local Girls, James King, Donna The Buffalo, The Heartbeats, The Gibson Brothers, Del McCoury, Dave Van Ronk, Lee Murdock, Blood, Sweat & Tears, New Riders Of The Purple Sage, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3

