Clairvoyant rodent throws some shade…At this radio show playback link are songs inspired by Groundhog’s Day; and LIVE in the studio are Michael McDonald and Sur Lawrence Trupo performing Bob Dylan songs re. Saturday’s (2/4) Shelter From the Storm musical benefit for the homeless being held at Wilbert’s. Diana Chittester and Jessica Rosenblatt are also LIVE in the studio as they embark on an international tour. Show additionally includes Tom Adams, John McCutcheon, new Lee Murdock, Miley Cyrus (does Dylan!), Bill Kirchen, Del McCoury, Bruce Springsteen, etc.

If interested in listening, this link will stay valid until this upcoming Thurs., when this particular content will disappear and be overwritten by the next edition of the show. Save/name this to your computer mp3 files if you wish to play it later. http://wruw-stream.wruw.org/archives/56/laying-down-tracks.mp3

(“Laying Down Tracks” airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland; streaming worldwide at wruw.org.)