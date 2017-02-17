A Day Without Immigrants, plus President’s Day

Crossing the border…At this radio show playback link, are song’s inspired by America’s immigrants; celebrating President’s Day. Includes Bill Kirchen’s epic LIVE version of “Hot Rod Lincoln” and Gil Scott-Heron’s epic LIVE version of “The Revolution Will Not be Televised.” Also Andy Sydow, John McCutcheon, Anne Hills, Lucy Kaplansky, Cisco Houston, Woody Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Phil Ochs, Bob Gibson, Harry Nilsson, CSN&Y, Earl Scruggs, The Roches, Eric Burdon, Donovan, etc.

(“Laying Down Tracks” airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on WRUW-FM/91.1, Cleveland; streaming worldwide at wruw.org.)