Map the World Performs for December 10th Show

This week, I had the pleasant experience of having Mike Sandy and Ryan Kubilus of Map the World in our very own Studios A and B, promoting their Grog Shop show this Tuesday.

Highlighting some of the evolutions of the band’s music, due to life circumstances and a love of Medieval history, the mix of rock and post-rock was refreshing.

We had limited equipment to work with, a faulty mic and amp included, but with some extra time, we made something work.

