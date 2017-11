WRUW alums Bob Belovich (1972-1974) and Rick Weitzer (1972-1975) join Jim Szabo’s “Down by the Cuyahoga” program Friday October 27 at 11pm, to talk about their years at the station and what they’ve done since.¬† This is a part of a series of interviews broadcast the last Friday of each month, to celebrate WRUW’s 50th anniversary.