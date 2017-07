Alexis Antes is Charlie Saber’s guest on Tuesday, July 11, 7-9am

Alexis Antes will be Charlie Saber’s guest on Tuesday, July 11, 7-9am. Alexis will be releasing her new album with a show at the Music Box Supper Club July 13. Alexis was a founding member of local ‘90s band Odd Girl Out, and continued on as a solo artist, releasing two full-length recordings of her original work. Her new album “13” will be her third solo album and her first release in 14 years.